Brokerages Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to announce $34.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.71 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $33.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year sales of $138.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $139.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $149.30 million, with estimates ranging from $147.10 million to $151.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOD. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after buying an additional 167,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOD stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,237. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $781.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

