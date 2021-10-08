Brokerages Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages predict that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will report $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.55.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $172.85. The stock had a trading volume of 947,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.33 and a 200 day moving average of $188.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

