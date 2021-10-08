Brokerages Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to post sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. Century Communities reported sales of $794.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $4.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCS. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Century Communities stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,848. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.74. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.