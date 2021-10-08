Brokerages Expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will post sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 31,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,730. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

