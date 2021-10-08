Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.56 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce $243.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.68 million and the lowest is $243.50 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $126.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $902.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $899.98 million to $903.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $869.62 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.95 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $68.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.66. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.0% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,762,123 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $112,952,000 after purchasing an additional 436,800 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $94,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,979 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $89,994,000 after purchasing an additional 63,259 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,172,000 after acquiring an additional 789,328 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,021,000 after acquiring an additional 966,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

