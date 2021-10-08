Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.15). JetBlue Airways reported earnings per share of ($1.75) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 12.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 477,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 54,497 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 27,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 29.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.62.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

