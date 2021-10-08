Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.58 Million

Brokerages predict that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce $39.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.90 million and the lowest is $39.40 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $36.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $153.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.77 million to $154.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $158.67 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $165.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.31 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 27.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 88,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,184. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $714.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

