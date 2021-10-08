Brokerages Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. Enerpac Tool Group reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

EPAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,438,000 after buying an additional 575,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,386,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,345,000 after purchasing an additional 117,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after buying an additional 135,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after buying an additional 689,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.45. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

