Brokerages Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. Enerpac Tool Group reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

EPAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,438,000 after buying an additional 575,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,386,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,345,000 after purchasing an additional 117,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after buying an additional 135,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after buying an additional 689,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.45. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.