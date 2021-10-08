Brokerages Anticipate Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Post $2.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will report $2.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Chubb posted earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $12.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $14.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. increased their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $178.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.74 and a 200-day moving average of $170.01. Chubb has a 12-month low of $116.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

