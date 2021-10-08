Brokerages Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.76 Billion

Brokerages expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to announce sales of $41.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $42.36 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $39.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $172.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.73 billion to $173.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $181.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $179.46 billion to $185.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

CAH traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,181. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 96.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $317,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.4% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

