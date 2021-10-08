Brokerages Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Million

Brokerages expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report $2.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 220.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $18.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.30 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $64.84 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $84.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $173,180. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,934,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 102,222 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.32. 467,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,858. The stock has a market cap of $427.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.40. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

