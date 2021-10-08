British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11), with a volume of 59460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83 ($1.08).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is a boost from British Smaller Companies VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. British Smaller Companies VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.58. The stock has a market cap of £123.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39.

In related news, insider Rupert Cook bought 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £773.30 ($1,010.32).

British Smaller Companies VCT Company Profile (LON:BSV)

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

