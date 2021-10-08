BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrightSpire Capital Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. BrightSpire Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE BRSP opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. BrightSpire Capital has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. Research analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,856,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,280,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,842,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightSpire Capital (BRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.