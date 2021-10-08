Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BHG. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.89.

BHG stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 162,528 shares of company stock worth $1,505,576.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

