Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Up 30.0% in September

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,580,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 10,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

BRFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of BRFS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.81. 2,035,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,872. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. BRF has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of BRF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BRF by 3,099.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in BRF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BRF during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BRF during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

