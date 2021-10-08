Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 billion-$12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.01 billion.

BSX stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.65.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 582,582 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,685. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

