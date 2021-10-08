Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives $48.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.16. 4,161,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,716,091. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 11,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $499,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,582 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,685 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $268,761,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 860.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

