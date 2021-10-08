Boston Partners Purchases 747 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Carriage Services were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,339 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 86,750 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 995,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 588,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,318 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Carriage Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after buying an additional 57,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSV opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $814.11 million, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

