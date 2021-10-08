Boston Partners Has $11.99 Million Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Assurant were worth $11,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $162.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.58 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIZ. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.