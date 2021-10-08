Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 481,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Cactus were worth $17,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cactus by 152.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cactus by 458.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 674,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 553,278 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 101,835.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 489,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 488,809 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 261.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after acquiring an additional 471,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 371,451 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

NYSE WHD opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 2.40. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

