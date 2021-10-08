Boston Partners Acquires 2,871 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.52% of Nelnet worth $14,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Nelnet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,814,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,469,000 after acquiring an additional 88,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nelnet by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,807,000 after buying an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nelnet by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in Nelnet by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 365,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 58,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $371,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at $10,142,861.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,114. Company insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

NNI opened at $82.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 73.42 and a quick ratio of 73.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.31. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $83.62.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $303.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

