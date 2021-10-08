Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Earns Buy Rating from ATB Capital

ATB Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised Bombardier from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.35 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$1.80 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Bombardier from C$1.95 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.97.

BDRBF stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.84.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

