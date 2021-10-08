BOLT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $110,170.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, BOLT has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $5.69 million and $110,170.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00048719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.00233455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00101804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

