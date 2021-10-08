BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,397 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 4,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 357.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

MYE stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $744.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

In other news, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,615.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,370.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,100 shares of company stock worth $265,990. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

