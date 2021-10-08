BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Argo Group International by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,568,000 after buying an additional 171,940 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,847,000 after purchasing an additional 156,575 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,443 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Argo Group International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,157,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 99,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Argo Group International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 968,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARGO opened at $55.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on ARGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

