BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $248,000 Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,608 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CBIZ by 16.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 23.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CBIZ during the second quarter worth about $225,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at $227,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.90 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

