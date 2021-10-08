BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,176,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,954,000 after acquiring an additional 167,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,348,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 35.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after buying an additional 125,605 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 13.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 42,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

In other Insteel Industries news, CEO H O. Woltz III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $47,222.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,531 shares of company stock worth $648,718. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $39.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.53. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $160.74 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.77%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.