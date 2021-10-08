BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.40.

NYSE WLK opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.37. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

