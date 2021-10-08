BMO Capital Markets Raises GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $42.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.32.

GFL opened at $39.53 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter worth $8,219,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 88.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 69,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 32,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 211.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after purchasing an additional 399,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 55.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 559,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 198,817 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

