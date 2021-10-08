Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Crocs worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Crocs by 16.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Crocs by 9.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROX stock traded down $8.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.91. 32,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,889. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.18 and a 200-day moving average of $116.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.78.

In other news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,345,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

