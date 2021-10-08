Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 115,767 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 866.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,767 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Ameren worth $10,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,488,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,602,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,412,000 after purchasing an additional 185,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 687,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of AEE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.