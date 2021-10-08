Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 99,546 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 379.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,546 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.79.

HIG traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $72.59. The company had a trading volume of 53,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,316. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,874 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

