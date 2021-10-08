BLink Price Tops $0.0128 (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One BLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. BLink has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $55,686.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLink has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00049306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.87 or 0.00227831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00103647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012252 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,833 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

