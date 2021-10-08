Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Tops $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000855 BTC on major exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00061745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.22 or 0.00143055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00092433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,598.15 or 0.99858693 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,545.81 or 0.06485208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.