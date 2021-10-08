Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,681 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,725 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $104.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $146.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

