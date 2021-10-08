Blair William & Co. IL Purchases New Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 165.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $147.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.62. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $172.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $328.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $402,417.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.80.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

