Blair William & Co. IL Invests $680,000 in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.29.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.19. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

