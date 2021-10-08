Blair William & Co. IL Has $869,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,761,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ANSYS by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,855,000 after purchasing an additional 78,883 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 372,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,909 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $23,456,562. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

ANSS opened at $348.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.