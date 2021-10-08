Blair William & Co. IL Has $743,000 Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Quanterix by 103.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Quanterix by 68.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,092. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average is $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on QTRX. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

