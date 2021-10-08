Blair William & Co. IL Has $710,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,142 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after buying an additional 6,259,424 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 860.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,432 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 602.0% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,857,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.86.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 582,582 shares of company stock worth $25,654,685. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

