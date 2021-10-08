Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Allakos were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allakos alerts:

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $102.39 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.41 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.61 and its 200 day moving average is $96.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.