BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Down 21.7% in September

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 353,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 48,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,086. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

