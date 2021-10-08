BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Up 27.6% in September

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 237,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $6.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 134,594 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 956,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 513,752 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 752,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 62,536 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 691,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 146,318 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 560,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 246,970 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

