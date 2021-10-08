BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Up 27.6% in September

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 237,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $6.51.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%.
About BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
