BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,338,778 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,810,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,338,778 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Daqo New Energy worth $247,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 339.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after buying an additional 1,380,196 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after buying an additional 1,115,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,042,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 126.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 937,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after purchasing an additional 524,515 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,027,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DQ opened at $56.86 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $65.87.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $441.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DQ shares. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

