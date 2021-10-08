BlackRock Inc. Sells 145,613 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,392,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 145,613 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.28% of G-III Apparel Group worth $242,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,907,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 35,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $28.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.