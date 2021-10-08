BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.0% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $844.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $897.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $862.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.90 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

