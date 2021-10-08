BlackRock Inc. Has $265.71 Million Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,416,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,809 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.27% of Healthcare Services Group worth $265,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 375,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,865,000 after buying an additional 38,726 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

HCSG opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.