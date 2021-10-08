BlackRock Inc. Has $262.23 Million Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,946,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,263 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.19% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $262,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. Research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OPI shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.