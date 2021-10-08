BlackRock Inc. Has $256.90 Million Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,591,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082,532 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.89% of Magnite worth $256,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Magnite by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 65,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Magnite by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In other Magnite news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $91,080.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,672 shares of company stock worth $5,460,548. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGNI opened at $28.29 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 282.93 and a beta of 2.31.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

