BlackRock Inc. Has $254.25 Million Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,369,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,037 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of Palomar worth $254,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth approximately $68,207,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 22.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,925,000 after purchasing an additional 279,763 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 27.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 771,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after purchasing an additional 167,426 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 14.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,212,000 after purchasing an additional 112,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth approximately $5,056,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $46,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,024,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,766,195. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLMR stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 196.83 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

